Blumenthal Performing Arts announces rebranding move

CHARLOTTE — A major art organization in Charlotte announced a slight tweak to how it wants to be known.

Blumenthal Performing Arts announced the move to drop “Performing” from the name to include all art, not just performance art.

“We wanted a name that was less limiting and more expansive of all our organization does on and off stage, in and for the community,” announced Danny Knaub, a marketing executive with the non-profit.

The logo has also been refreshed in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the organization.

