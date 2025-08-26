Board members push for additional review of Catawba school merger plan

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Hickory school board members want another study to be conducted about the merging of three schools in Catawba County.

According to the Hickory Daily Record, the request is different from the study the county is expected to receive next month.

That study is supposed to show projected enrollment, as well as capacity in Hickory City Schools.

District leaders said they want a study on the impact of federal and state funding if the systems are consolidated.

