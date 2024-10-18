Boat owners, volunteers needed for Hurricane Helene cleanup on local lakes

CHARLOTTE — Volunteers are needed to help clean debris from Hurricane Helene that’s still lingering in lakes near Charlotte, and you’re even more needed if you happen to own a boat.

The Catawba Riverkeeper and the NC Wildlife Federation are partnering up with local groups to organize a dozen trash and debris cleanup events. The cleanups will take place on the Catawba and South Fork rivers, Lake Norman, Mountains Island Lake, and Lake Wylie.

The dates are scheduled for Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.

The groups need volunteers to help pick up trash, but they also need motorboat owners willing to ferry people out on the lakes to collect debris in the water.

If you’d like to volunteer, click this link.

(VIDEO: Instead of lengthy coordinates, new app makes it easier to get help on Lake Norman)

