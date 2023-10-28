Boaters taking advantage of unusually warm weather in October

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Boaters are hoping to take advantage of one last weekend on the water before temperatures start to cool off next week.

The lack of rain in the area has also meant water levels are down.

Channel 9′s Erika Jackson learned that the nice weather is helping businesses, but boaters need to take extra precautions

Jackson talked to Hunter Wilson, who owns Lake Wylie Boat Rental.

“When I got up this morning, I had one boat rented this weekend,” he said. “By lunchtime, the entire fleet was rented out.”

With the lower water levels, Wilson is teaching boaters what they need to be careful of. You can track lake levels by clicking here.

