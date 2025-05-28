Body of 19-year-old found in Badin Lake

BADIN LAKE, N.C. — A body found in Badin Lake in Montgomery County has been identified as 19-year-old Christopher Carmichael.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said residents in the Whip-O-Will community made the discovery Sunday. Carmichael, of High Point, was found wearing black pants, a gray sweatshirt and water shoes.

There is no word on whether foul play was involved.

The sheriff’s office said they are investigating Carmichael’s death with the help of Lake Patrol Deputy and the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

If you have any information on this case, please call the sheriff’s office.

