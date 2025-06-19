Body found in west Charlotte creek identified

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s identified a woman’s body found on May 30 in a creek in west Charlotte.

The body was identified as Sarah Elizabeth Ward, 46, CMPD said on Thursday.

Officers were called to Golf Acres Drive at 1 p.m. that day and found the body underwater in a nearby creek.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not said if anything is suspicious.

VIDEO: Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed Mormon missionary in west Charlotte

Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed Mormon missionary in west Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group