MORGANTON, N.C. — Investigators found the body of a man Wednesday morning behind a business near Interstate 40 in Morganton.

Public Safety officers believe Jason Lee Hollifield, of Morganton, had been deceased for weeks in the woods behind the Kava Bar along Highway 18.

Investigators do not suspect foul play and are waiting for autopsy results.

