Bojangles debuts new $5.7M center in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Bojangles has unveiled its new support center, marking the next chapter for the homegrown brand.

The Charlotte-based restaurant chain— known for its fried chicken, biscuits and sweet tea — invested $5.7 million into that 43,000-square-foot space, which also serves as its headquarters, says CEO Jose Armario. It’s at 500 Forest Point Circle, once home to a Red Cross call center.

Armario kicked off a biscuit-cutting celebration at the new building by asking: “What time is it?” The crowd of employees, franchisees and supporters enthusiastically responded, “It’s Bo Time!”

He says the space is more than just an office.

“This is about a new chapter in our journey. The new support center represents more than square footage. It’s a bold investment in our future,” Armario says.

The company previously operated out of two locations: its 27,000-square-foot headquarters at 9432 Southern Pine Blvd., part of the Pine Brook Business Center off West Arrowood Road, as well as a training center at 9600 Southern Pine Blvd.

“We outgrew that many, many years ago,” he says. “This brand deserves to be in an innovative, modern, light and bright facility for the next 20 years.”

