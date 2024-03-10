Bojangles franchisees sue restaurant chain over ‘unfair and deceptive’ trade practices, ‘secret’ acc

CHARLOTTE — A group of Bojangles franchisees is suing the Charlotte-based chicken-and-biscuits restaurant chain over money its members have been paying into a marketing fund — and a separate account they say was kept secret for years.

Bojangles’ of America Franchisee Association Inc., or BFA, is Bojangles’ largest franchisee organization. It represents 30 franchisees who collectively own and operate more than 380 of the chain’s franchised restaurants throughout the United States.

In a lawsuit filed in the North Carolina Superior Court Division, Guilford County, BFA accuses parent company Bojangles Opco Inc. of breach of contract and unfair and deceptive trade practices. The complaint says Opco has failed to allow BFA to audit the marketing fund and an “accrual account” despite repeated calls for financial transparency and promises to deliver that.

See the whole story and the statement from Bojangles on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH: Bojangles first ever restaurant reopens, commemorates its Charlotte history)

Bojangles first ever restaurant reopens, commemorates its Charlotte history

©2024 Cox Media Group