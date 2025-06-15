Bojangles owners said to be weighing sale

CHARLOTTE — Rumors are swirling that Bojangles is exploring a sale.

The longtime Charlotte staple is working with investment bankers on a potential $1.5 billion sale, according to The Wall Street Journal. That deal would be roughly three times the $590 million Bojangles was acquired for in 2019 — though the newspaper says Bojangles “may decide against selling after all.”

Bojangles declined to comment, saying the company doesn’t comment on “rumors and speculation.”

A sale would mark the second time the chicken-and-biscuits chain has traded hands in recent years. Bojangles went public in 2015. It was bought by private-equity firms Durational Capital Management and TJC in 2019.

