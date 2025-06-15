Local

Bojangles owners said to be weighing sale

By Charlotte Business Journal
Bojangles owners said to be weighing sale
Bojangles owners said to be weighing sale (Charlotte Business Journal)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Rumors are swirling that Bojangles is exploring a sale.

The longtime Charlotte staple is working with investment bankers on a potential $1.5 billion sale, according to The Wall Street Journal. That deal would be roughly three times the $590 million Bojangles was acquired for in 2019 — though the newspaper says Bojangles “may decide against selling after all.”

READ: CMS will not renew agreement with Niner University Elementary School

Bojangles declined to comment, saying the company doesn’t comment on “rumors and speculation.”

A sale would mark the second time the chicken-and-biscuits chain has traded hands in recent years. Bojangles went public in 2015. It was bought by private-equity firms Durational Capital Management and TJC in 2019.

Keep reading here.

WATCH: CMS will not renew agreement with Niner University Elementary School

CMS will not renew agreement with Niner University Elementary School

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read