Bojangles wraps up major renovation of its oldest restaurant

CHARLOTTE — Bojangles is returning to its roots.

The Charlotte-born chicken-and-biscuits chain will unveil its newly renovated store at 300 West Blvd. in South End — its oldest restaurant — next week. It opens at 2 p.m. on Dec. 5.

That restaurant, which opened in 1977, was the first to have the original Bojangles logo and is the longest-operating location in the company. Over the last 46 years, it has catered to morning commuters and late-night crowds — even staying open to serve guests in the aftermath of Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

That restaurant closed in June for an extensive remodel, including a complete overhaul of the interior and dining room, an extended drive-thru window, self-serve kiosks and an all-new digital menu board and signage.

