CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department bomb squad was called after someone found a “suspicious device” near a school Thursday in west Charlotte.

CMPD says officers found the device on Alleghany Street, but it turned out to not be a threat.

The road had been blocked off near Freedom Drive while police were investigating, but CMPD said before noon that it would reopen soon.

