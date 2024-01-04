Bond denied for man accused of killing 64-year-old woman

CHARLOTTE — A judge denied bond for a man charged with killing a 64-year-old woman over the Labor Day weekend in 2023.

Jeremy Thrasher

Jeremy Thrasher, 26, is accused of killing Dianne Davis on Sept. 2, 2023, at the Orchard Trace apartments and stealing her car, which was used in an armed robbery.

Thrasher was on probation at the time, prosecutors said.

Officers arrested Thrasher on Tuesday.

Dianne Davis' family Dianne Davis was killed over Labor Day weekend 2023. Her accused killer was denied bond.

“When you look at the mess he’s done, he should’ve been locked up and stayed locked up,” said Corey Davis, the victim’s son.

Thrasher was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy.

Thrasher’s affidavit names a second person.

We asked the police if they could be connected to Davis’ murder.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. You can anonymously leave information with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.





