Bond denied for man who led police chase through the Carolinas, deputies say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after Lincoln County deputies said he led law enforcement officers on a chase through the Carolinas.

Deputies said on Saturday around 11 p.m., they tried to pull a car over on Highway 321 because it had a fake license plate. The car, which was being driven by 41-year-old Jesse Michael Waterson, got off the highway and stopped, but sped off on Highway 321 South when deputies approached it.

Waterson led deputies into Gaston County, where Dallas and Gaston County police officers took over. The car got onto Interstate 85 South and went into South Carolina, where officers there took over the chase.

South Carolina authorities stopped Waterson about 17 miles from the Georgia state line by using stop sticks to puncture the tires.

Waterson refused to get out of the car, deputies said, so officers broke one of his windows and used a K-9 to help.

The car was seized and returned to Lincoln County. Authorities found a gun inside that was attached to a magnet under the steering wheel, as well as what they believe are drugs.

Waterson was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and displaying a fictitious registration plate. He was taken to the Lincoln County jail and was denied bond.

