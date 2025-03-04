Bond hearing set for four men charged in Chesterfield County homicide

Four men accused of murdering 19-year-old Jonathan Williams in Chesterfield County last month will face a judge on Wednesday.

Williams’ body was discovered near a house on John Ralph Lane in the Cash neighborhood, surrounded by more than 20 shell casings.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, according to detectives.

The four individuals charged in connection with the case are scheduled for a bond hearing on Thursday afternoon. Two of the accused are reported to be 17 years old.

VIDEO: Cheraw shooting results in death of 19-year-old

Cheraw shooting results in death of 19-year-old

©2025 Cox Media Group