Bond raised to $4.5M for man accused of raping 2 women, trying to kidnap 3 others

CHARLOTTE — A man accused of attacking Hispanic women in a string of violent assaults had his bond raised in court Tuesday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Kelvin Ortiz allegedly raped two people and tried to kidnap three others in incidents spanning from Steele Creek to Huntersville.

On Tuesday, a judge raised his total bond to more than $4.5 million.

Prosecutors told the judge that Ortiz had a pattern of assaulting women and the alleged crimes happened back to back. They told the judge that Ortiz posed a danger to society. The judge agreed, raising his bond by millions.

The crimes Ortiz is accused of happened over a 12-day period. Many of them were in south Charlotte, but one was in Huntersville. Prosecutors said the pattern of the alleged crimes showed Ortiz getting more aggressive over time.

It started on Aug. 29. Prosecutors said a woman was walking an umbrella to her husband off Archdale Drive when Ortiz ran up, put a screwdriver to her side, and tried putting her in his car. She got away.

Then on Sept. 1, prosecutors said Ortiz followed a 24-year-old woman to her Huntersville home, got out of his car, and ran up to her driver’s side door. They said he tried opening the door but she refused to get out and called 911. Then, prosecutors said Ortiz busted her window out with a crow bar and ran away.

Police said another attempted kidnapping happened on Sept. 5 on Scaleybark Road, where they claim a victim was followed home again.

Two days later, prosecutors said a woman was coming home from work just before midnight. They said she pulled into her complex on Cherry Crest Lane and Ortiz ran up, pointed a gun at her, put her in his Jeep, drove off, and raped her.

Two days after that -- again. Prosecutors said a woman was picking up her friend for work at Archdale Drive when she said Ortiz drove up in his Jeep, got out, rushed up to her car door, pointed a gun at her, forced her into his Jeep, drove to another complex, and raped her in his car.

Police pulled Ortiz over that same day, Sept. 9, knowing he and his car matched the suspect description. He was arrested that day and detectives found a screwdriver and crowbar in his car.

Police said they are still investigating and for any other victims. They said anyone who thinks they might be a victim of Ortiz, or anyone who has any information about the cases, to call police with what they know. You can call 704-336-6052 to speak to Det. Harrington in English or 704-353-0560 to speak to Det. Melendez in Spanish.

>> If you or someone you know survived sexual assault, there is help. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and provides help in English and Spanish. Call 1-800-656-4673.

