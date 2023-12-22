Boone Town Council calls emergency meeting to discuss 911 calls from ASU

BOONE, N.C. — The Boone Town Council announced an Emergency Meeting has been called to discuss the possibility of an independent 911 call center for Appalachian State University.

If approved, 911 calls from App State’s campus will no longer go through Watauga County. Instead, ASU would have it’s own call center.

The town council meets at 9 a.m. on Friday at the Council Chambers, Boone Mayor Tim Furtrelle announced on Thursday.

This story will be updated

(WATCH: 911 center focuses on mental health for first responders)

911 center focuses on mental health for first responders

©2023 Cox Media Group