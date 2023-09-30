Bowling group scores $50K lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. — A group of 19 bowlers, mostly from the Triangle region, took aim at the Powerball jackpot and won $50,000.

The group says they’ve bowled together for years and recently decided to add Powerball to their team play, taking on the name Bowling for Dollars.

“With everybody playing together, it was like, ‘Hey let’s take a shot at this thing,” Marquis Poteat, a spokesman for the group, said in a news release.

The winning $2 ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball in the Sept. 16 drawing. The lucky ticket came from Friends Mart on Proctor Street in Zebulon.

The group claimed the prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, splitting the $50,000 prize 19 ways. The group members had different ideas as to how they would spend their winnings, but all agreed that a portion would go toward more bowling fun together.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a $960 million jackpot, or $441.4 million in cash. The jackpot represents the fourth largest in the history of the Powerball game.

