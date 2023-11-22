Boy last seen wandering away from home, Concord police say

CONCORD, N.C. — First responders in Concord are searching for a seven-year-old boy Tuesday night who wandered away from home.

The boy, who was not named in the announcement, was wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants, according to the Concord Police Department.

He is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

The police department, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, and Concord Fire Department are all in the area of Kellybrook Drive looking for him.

Call 911 if you have information.

