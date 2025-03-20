Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County celebrates 68th Annual Pancake Day

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County is celebrating its 68th Annual Pancake Day.

It’s happening until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Spring Street in northwest Concord.

It’s the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“It’s a huge day for our club,” said Jonathan Helms, the chief development officer at the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County. “It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year. We’re expecting 5,000 of our closest family and friends that will come through today. Every dollar that is raised goes to supporting our programs. We have an afterschool program and a summer program serving more than 2,000 kids in a span of a year.”

So far, organizers said they’re on track to raise more than $100,000.

Pancake Day became an annual staple for Concord back in 1957.

