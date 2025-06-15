Brewery, country club get ‘B’ health grades

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed in this review received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of May, according to data pulled June 6 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 849 such establishments, 20 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in May that have since been reinspected, the updated score is noted in the summary.

On this list of establishments that scored below an “A” last month are a brewery in lower South End, a country club in south Charlotte and a restaurant in SouthPark that temporarily closed.

See the full list here.

