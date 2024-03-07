Brewery gets go-ahead for LKN expansion

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Royal Bliss Brewing Co. hopes to open its doors in Cornelius by the end of 2025.

Those plans moved a step closer to reality this week as the Cornelius Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a conditional rezoning petition.

“It’s certainly a milestone checking that box. I just want to take it one day at a time,” owner Larry Griffin says.

“We’d like to be able to start construction by the end of the year,” Griffin says.

Read more about his plans for the brewery on CBJ’s website here.

