King Canary Brewing Co. is spreading its wings to downtown Davidson. The Mooresville brewery has landed space on Depot Street for its second taproom, it announced via social media.

“We are so excited to bring you along with us on our next adventure,” the post on Instagram reads.

Efforts are underway to make the space King Canary’s own and get it ready to welcome the community, family and friends — old and new.

Keep reading on CBJ's website here.













