Bridge replacement to close Rowan County bridge for 2 years

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County road will be closed for nearly two years while workers replace a bridge.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Hurley School Road will be closed starting Monday at 8 a.m. near Highway 70 and Statesville Boulevard. The bridge that’s being replaced runs over a railroad.

Drivers should detour to Barringer and Sherrills Ford roads.

The NCDOT added that anyone going to the homes on either side of the bridge should still be able to access their houses.

The bridge should reopen to traffic by summer 2025. The length of the closure is because the current bridge has a waterline that needs to be reconstructed and replaced.

