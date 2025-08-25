Bridge replacement in Iredell County to start Monday

STATESVILLE, N.C. — On Monday a contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will begin replacing a bridge in Iredell County.

R.E. Burns & Sons is set to start the $1.5 million project to replace the 63-year-old bridge over Third Creek on Wood Bridge Road.

The new bridge will feature wider lanes with a shoulder and no weight restrictions, improving safety and accessibility for drivers.

To accommodate the construction, a signed detour will direct traffic around the closure using U.S. 64 and Island Ford Road. The project is expected to be completed by fall 2026.

For real-time travel updates, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

WATCH: Human remains found behind Statesville home, officials say

Human remains found behind Statesville home, officials say

©2025 Cox Media Group