Brixx eyes ambitious expansion push after landing deal with Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE — It took four or five months of discussions, but this week executives at Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar wrapped up a partnership with the NBA Charlotte Hornets.

Scott Isaacs, Brixx’s senior vice president of operations, told CBJ that the Charlotte-based restaurant company and the Hornets knew they wanted to work together. For the Hornets, aligning with Brixx offered a chance to bring local flavor to Spectrum Center. And for Brixx, the combination of sponsorship and concessions provider puts the company’s products in front of people who may be unfamiliar with Brixx.

The Hornets deal comes as Brixx ramps up for what the company hopes is an ambitious expansion phase. Raising awareness of Brixx is a top priority of the partnership, followed closely by making fans aware of the quality of the food.

