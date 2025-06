CHARLOTTE — There’s another delay in the $700 million Brooklyn Village project in Uptown, according to The Charlotte Observer.

They’re asking for an extension on the demolition of the current building there.

They say they found asbestos in it.

Cleaning up the site will be a lengthy and expensive process.

The plan is to build two affordable housing complexes there.

