Brunch restaurant Eggspectation arrives in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — Eggspectation is the latest addition to Ballantyne Village in south Charlotte.

That 4,700-square-foot restaurant with a wraparound patio will open on Jan. 30. The 180-seat restaurant is a high-end brunch spot but also dishes up lunch and dinner.

The menu is built around elevated comfort food with an international feel, drawing inspiration from French, Italian, Mediterranean and North American cuisine.

CEO Enzo Renda says this corporate-owned store will serve as a flagship for franchising in the area.

Read more here.

VIDEO: North Carolina legislature could allow liquor sales on Sundays

North Carolina legislature could allow liquor sales on Sundays









©2024 Cox Media Group