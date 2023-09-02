Buddy Ray Moore Saving Center opens in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Safeguard Atone Validate Educate announced the opening of a new Buddy Ray Moore Saving Center in north Charlotte.

The center will be located on the 2000 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue.

Reverend Buddy Ray Moore said the opening of the Buddy Ray Moore Saving Center means a permanent proactive program for formerly incarcerated and financially challenged women and men.

The center will also offer programs and support services intended to empower them to transform their lives and honor the dignity of each Lincoln Heights and Beatties Ford Road community member.

“On September 2nd, we will launch a new building not just with everything one could hope for in wraparound service assistance, but with what most programs can only dream: a recording studio, a multi-purpose area, job coaching, peer support, recovery groups, and behavioral health programming. Together, we have created an amazing resource. Together, we will help everyone find a place of peace,” said Cedric Dean, the Buddy Ray Moore Saving Center’s new executive director.

For additional information on the Buddy Ray Moore Saving Center, please visit www.buddyraymooresavingcenter.org.

