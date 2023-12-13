Builder buys up land around region with plans for 500-plus homes

CHARLOTTE — One of the nation’s largest homebuilders is adding several communities to its Charlotte-area portfolio.

Meritage Homes has acquired sites in York and Gaston counties with plans to build over 500 homes across three new projects there.

Site development has either started or will begin this month at the various sites, and home sales are expected to begin in 2025.

The largest of the three projects is named Meadows at Wilson Farms, which will include 191 homes along Vista Road in Fort Mill. Brighton Springs in York will have 167 homes, and Calico Creek in Cherryville calls for 185 homes.

