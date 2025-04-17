Builder gets OK for 187 homes

Mattamy Homes has finally won rezoning approval for a project off Shearers Road in Mooresville.

Last week, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners approved rezoning and annexation requests to facilitate a Mattamy project with 187 homes. The approval came after the board denied Mattamy’s rezoning request for the 65-acre site last year. The homebuilder renewed its rezoning push earlier this year.

Mattamy could begin work as early as this year on that project, which is named Lanterna.

