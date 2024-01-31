Builder opens sales for townhouse community near Waxhaw

WAXHAW, N.C. — A national homebuilder has opened sales on its latest community in the Charlotte region.

Imagination by David Weekley Homes is now selling townhouses in Westview Towns, near Waxhaw in Union County, with prices starting around $400,000.

There are 93 units available, ranging from 1,700 to 2,115 square feet.

Community amenities include a covered pavilion, walking trails and green space.

