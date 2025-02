CHARLOTTE — The final piece of The Palisades master-planned community in southwest Charlotte is underway.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. is developing nearly 500 homes in a project called The Coves at Lake Wylie. The project will include 365 detached homes and 134 townhomes across a 162-acre site off Bankhead and Landover roads.

Homes there will be priced in the $400,000 to $700,000 range.

