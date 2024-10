An active homebuilder in the Charlotte region is approaching a critical meeting for its new Mooresville project.

On Oct. 7, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider a rezoning request for a 65-acre site along Shearers Road. The request is being made to accommodate a project from Mattamy Homes named Lanterna, which calls for over 180 single-family homes.

An annexation is also being sought for the site.

