Building binge brings change to Eastover

CHARLOTTE — The developer of Eastover pitched the area as a bucolic enclave where families could build homes of exceptional quality in an idyllic Colonial Revival and English Tudor style. Nearly a century later, it’s happening all over again — with a broader design vernacular — in the cloistered community about 3 miles from Trade and Tryon streets.

Major renovations of original Eastover homes and new builds rising on lots after teardowns are changing the landscape of a neighborhood that’s been the home to many of Charlotte’s leading business and civic figures since E. C. Griffith Co. began marketing it in 1927.

“Just about every street has more than one home that’s being renovated,” says Nancy Carlton, a Realtor with Cottingham Chalk and past president of the Eastover Residents’ Association. Only 20 single-family homes sold last year in Eastover, an area with about 600 homes, and the low-inventory environment continues with only two for sale at what is typically a hot time for the market.

Realtor Callie Kelly with Cottingham Chalk says the upper end of home buying and selling is “shockingly busy,” with properties priced from $4 million to $10 million selling fast with little supply.

The work in Eastover has presented challenges to all sectors of the residential building and design community. The renovations demand the craftsmanship and materials of a different time. New homes rising on infill lots come with the expectations that architects push the boundaries of estate homes to deliver unique but gracious takes on Cape Cod, Craftsman, contemporary, and, of course, traditional red-brick Colonial designs.

Keep reading and check out photos of two homes under construction on CBJ’s website here.





©2024 Cox Media Group