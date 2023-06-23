Bullets fly into west Charlotte home as young children play

CHARLOTTE — A family in west Charlotte is terrified after half a dozen bullets flew into their home Thursday night.

A local mother was playing on the floor with her two children when the bullets went whizzing by their heads. Their home off of Forestbrook Drive near Tuckaseegee Road is also just feet away from a playground.

No suspects have been arrested, but there are plenty of unanswered questions from the mother.

“Yo grite y le dije nos tiramos al suelo [I screamed and told everyone to get on the floor],” said Lillian, who asked to not show her face.

She’s scared after her 8-year-old son and 1-year-old baby were in the home when it happened.

At least six bullets were fired into their den, right above the height where people were sitting. Most of the bullet holes are in the den wall, but another went through the kitchen into the refrigerator door.

“[I was unbuckling my baby from the stroller. He was sitting down, and then we heard the gunshots],” Lillian told Channel 9′s Evan Donovan on Friday.

This is the third incident since 2021 for this family in this same apartment. Lillian says they were robbed twice just before the holidays that year. After this incident, she says they’ll be looking for a place to move to.

[But we don’t have a way out. And for the safety of everyone, we have to leave this place],” Lillian said.

Lillian said her husband saw a black car leaving the area after the shooting.

We asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department if there’s any car that people should be on the lookout for, but we haven’t heard any information back yet.

(WATCH: Heroes in SouthPark fire officially recognized for ‘heroism and selflessness’)

Heroes in SouthPark fire officially recognized for ‘heroism and selflessness’

©2023 Cox Media Group