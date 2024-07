WAXHAW — A Connecticut-based fast-casual chain is adding a second location in the Charlotte area.

Wayback Burgers’ new Waxhaw location will be in a 2,000-square-foot space at 1002 Aspinal St.

The goal is to open in early 2025. Anna Turovskaya will own and operate that location. She’s also behind the brand’s Mint Hill restaurant.

Keep reading on CBJ's website here.









