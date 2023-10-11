Burke County to conduct swiftwater training

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina First in Flight will be conducting training alongside the Burke County Swiftwater Team on Thursday.

The training will take place between Catawba Meadows and Lake Rhodhiss.

Residents can expect to see personnel hoisted into helicopters, short-hauled below helicopters, and personnel in wetsuits in the waterways.

Nighttime operations are expected to be conducted at Johns River.

Residents are asked not to report any training they see as an emergency.

