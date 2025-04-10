Burke County daycare license revoked amid reports of abuse, unsafe conditions

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A daycare in Burke County has been shut down after the state found multiple violations, resulting in its license being revoked.

DHHS records show that an investigation at Debbie’s Daycare and Preschool was launched last September due to reports that a two-year-old had a bruised ear.

The Morganton Herald obtained records that said a medical exam found the injury was consistent with head trauma and abuse.

Investigators said staff gave them wrong information about who cared for the child, and the owner also tried to falsify information.

The state found multiple other violations, including workers smoking cigarettes while caring for the children, outdoor toys that were dry-rotten and broken with sharp edges, and incident reports for injuries that were incomplete.

The state pulled the daycare’s license last week and ordered the owner to post a notice on the door.

However, she has the chance to appeal, according to the Herald.

