Burke County interstate bridge to close for month for repairs

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A bridge over Interstate 40 in Valdese will be closed for nearly a month starting on Monday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said it will close the Exit 111 bridge in Valdese to complete $150,000 in repairs.

Repairs will include the replacement of bad concrete and resurfacing of the bridge, The Morganton News Herald reports.

The bridge is supposed to reopen on July 11, but an NCDOT spokesperson told the Herald that weather may cause delays.

As a detour, NCDOT says drivers can use Exit 112 and take Eldred Street SE to Abees Grove Church Road to access Carolina Street SE.

WATCH: Dozens rescued as storms cause flooding, power issues across Charlotte area

Dozens rescued as storms cause flooding, power issues across Charlotte area

©2025 Cox Media Group