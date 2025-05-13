Burke County leaders to address housing shortage

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County leaders are taking on the issues of housing, according to the Morganton News Herald.

Commissioners could decide this month whether they will adjust lot sizes to address housing shortages.

County officials said it is facing a shortage of around 5,000 units, with the greatest need for starter homes and senior housing.

They believe this could make the county more attractive for builders.

