Burke County man charged with sex crimes against person with disabilities, deputies say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A grand jury indicted a man for sex crimes involving a person with disabilities on Thursday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrested Wesley Neece at his home in Connelly Springs.

He has been charged with a first and second-degree forcible sex offense and sexual battery.

Count documents revealed that the victim was a person with a mental disability.

Investigators said they first learned about the alleged sexual assault in August 2023.

