Burke County man sentenced for felony heroin trafficking

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Nicholas Eugene Bollinger pled guilty to felony trafficking in opium/heroin and was sentenced to 70 to 93 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

The plea and sentencing occurred following a narcotics investigation by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, which led to a search warrant being executed at Bollinger’s residence on July 11.

During the search at 3716 Leger Road, Valdese, investigators seized quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and numerous firearms, including one that was stolen.

Following the search, Nicholas Bollinger and Emily Clawson were arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including felony trafficking in opium/heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, and felony possession of cocaine.

The investigation and subsequent arrests highlight ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to combat narcotics trafficking in the area.

