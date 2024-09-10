‘Buyer beware‘: Man accused of scamming people over gun parts, cars

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man accused of running an online business scheme advertising gun parts and accessories may have taken thousands more by pretending to be a car dealer.

Channel 9 South Carolina Reporter Tina Terry got information from police in Rock Hill about Lawrencium Martin. One victim said Martin took more than $7,000 from her and never delivered.

“I’d see him in the neighborhood sometimes walking down the street or walking back,” said Joseph Foster, one of Martin’s neighbors.

Foster knew of Martin, but he’s now learning about his federal and local criminal cases.

Last week, the Department of Justice told us Martin pleaded guilty to several charges, including tax evasion. They say Martin operated an online business called “Lancaster Tactical Supply,” and that hundreds of customers paid for firearms and accessories.

But some customers said Martin took their money and never shipped the products.

Federal prosecutors said, “Through one payment processor alone in 2020, LTS generated more than $2 million in revenue.” It’s money they say Martin never paid taxes on.

“Two million dollars, that’s a lot of money, a lot of money,” Foster said.

On Tuesday, Terry learned the Rock Hill Police Department also charged with breach of trust and obtaining property under false pretenses. Those charges were filed in May.

A local woman says Martin pretended to be a car dealer and took over $7,000 from her, but never delivered the car.

“I guess it’s buyer beware,” Foster said.

Those local charges in York County are still pending. Martin is awaiting sentencing for the federal case, and he faces up to 10 years in prison.

