Buyer to slash rent on south Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE — Ascent Housing closed earlier this month on its latest multifamily acquisition under the second round of the Housing Impact Fund.

Charlotte-based Ascent, a sister company of Ascent Real Estate Capital, closed Feb. 16 on its $15.3 million purchase of Swan Run Apartments, said partner Mark Ethridge. The complex is at 4600 Swan Meadow Lane, near Arboretum Shopping Center.

Swan Run has 92 one-, two- and three-bedroom units and is currently 100% occupied. Rent for a two-bedroom apartment starts at about $1,400, according to the property’s website. Ethridge said Ascent plans to stabilize rents across the board, dropping rates to as low as $275 per month, depending on income level.

