Bystander saves 3 people after minivan plunges into Yadkin River

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A good Samaritan is being credited for rescuing three people Tuesday afternoon after their minivan ended up overturned in the Yadkin River north of Lenoir.

Witnesses said the driver went off Highway 321 in the Patterson community and struck a hillside knocking the van across the roadway into the river.

John Cook was looking for a place to fish with his son when he saw the crash and rushed to help.

“(I) jumped out, ran over there,” Cook told Channel 9. “I assessed the situation. They were leaning on the creek, so I wasn’t sure how stable the van was, but there were people inside and couldn’t tell because there were airbags. I did what I could and finally got the side door open and started pulling them out.”

All three people inside were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, state troopers said.

The driver of the minivan has been charged with DWI and careless and reckless driving.

