Cabarrus County bridge to close due to repairs

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced it will be closing a bridge in Cabarrus County due to deck repairs.

Crews will be working on the bridge that takes Cabarrus Avenue over Irish Buffalo Creek.

The repairs are expected to begin Wednesday morning and continue through Friday afternoon.

Drivers are asked to follow a posted detour from Cabarrus Avenue to U.S. 601, U.S. 601/U.S. 29, McGill Avenue and Kerr Street. This will return them to Cabarrus Avenue.

For more information, visit DriveNC.gov.

VIDEO: Busy Union County road receiving improvements after years of frustration

Busy Union County road receiving improvements after years of frustration













©2023 Cox Media Group