Calais Campbell’s sack with 26 seconds left secures Cardinals’ 27-22 win after Carolina comeback try

GLENDALE, ARIZ. (AP) — Josh Sweat had a strip-sack that led to an early defensive touchdown, Calais Campbell had a sack with 26 seconds left in the game to turn back a frantic Carolina rally and the Arizona Cardinals beat the Panthers 27-22 on Sunday.

Carolina trailed 27-3 with 9:23 left in the third quarter, but Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes in the second half to lead a comeback attempt. The third touchdown, a 1-yard throw to Hunter Renfrow, cut the margin to 27-22 with 1:58 left.

The Panthers then converted the onside kick, getting the ball at midfield and setting up a final offensive drive. Young was sacked on fourth down by the 39-year-old Campbell to end the threat.

Arizona (2-0) controlled the game until the final few minutes, taking advantage of two Panthers turnovers on the first two drives to take a 10-0 lead. The Cardinals pushed their advantage to 27-3 with 9:23 left in the third quarter after James Conner ran for a 2-yard touchdown.

Young finished with a career-high 328 yards passing, completing 35 of 55 passes, but he missed on all seven of his throws on the final drive.

Kyler Murray completed 17 of 25 passes for 220 yards and added a spectacular 30-yard scramble in the fourth quarter. Tight end Trey McBride caught six passes for 78 yards.

Young had a rough start on Sunday, one week after a three-turnover outing in a 26-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Sweat — who signed a $76.4 million, four-year deal during the offseason — had his first big moment with the Cardinals on the third play of the game. He strip-sacked Young at the Carolina 19 and the ball shot backward toward the end zone, where Zaven Collins was there to pick it up and run 3 yards for the quick 7-0 lead.

Young then threw an interception on the second drive — getting hit by Mack Wilson Sr. as he was releasing the ball, which fluttered high into the air. Baron Browning was there to grab the easy pick.

The Cardinals settled for a field goal on the ensuing drive for a 10-0 lead.

Arizona extended its lead to 20-3 before the halftime break, taking the 17-point advantage in the final seconds of the second quarter when Murray found Michael Wilson for a 11-yard touchdown.

The Panthers offense — including Young — looked a little better in the second half. The third-year quarterback hit Renfrow for a 4-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 27-9.

Young’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Chuba Hubbard made it 27-15 with 5:05 left.

Panthers rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillian, who played in college at Arizona, finished with six catches for 100 yards.

Injuries

Panthers: Starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu returned after missing Week 1 because of an appendectomy.

Cardinals: TE Tip Reiman (foot) and LB Cody Simon (concussion) were among the six inactives. CB Max Melton (knee) and DL LJ Collier (knee) left the game in the first quarter. CB Garrett Williams left the game late in the fourth with an undisclosed injury.

Up next

Panthers: Host the Falcons next Sunday.

Cardinals: At the 49ers next Sunday.

