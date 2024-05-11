Caldwell County Economic Development celebrates local industries

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County Economic Development celebrated local industries that significantly contributed to the economic prosperity and vitality of their community.

The celebration occurred during Economic Development Week, which underscores the paramount importance of inclusive and sustainable economic initiatives.

It focused on acknowledging achievements, fostering collaboration, and strategizing for future growth.

“Economic Development Week serves as a pivotal moment for us to reflect on our collective achievements and to chart a course for a future defined by inclusive and sustainable growth,” said Ashley Bolick, Director of Caldwell County Economic Development. “Our Economic Development Advisory Committee has meticulously crafted a strategic plan aimed at both attracting industry to the county and growing existing industry, and we are delighted to have recognized local businesses and individuals who have played instrumental roles in advancing the economic landscape of our county at our local Industry Appreciation Lunch.”

During the celebration, Caldwell County Economic Development awarded industry leaders for their significant milestones and contributions.

