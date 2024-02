CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A school in Caldwell County will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage.

Davenport A+ Elementary said a malfunctioning transformer led to a power disruption.

District leaders said students and staff will not be able to attend the school, so it will remain closed.

They apologized for any inconvenience the closure may cause.

